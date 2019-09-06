LANCASTER – Billy Ray Brown, 57, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2019.
He was the son of the late James Stewart and the late Myrtle Funderburk.
Survivors include son, Diques Mack of Great Falls; daughter, Whitney S. Thompson of Lancaster; sisters, Jenesta Stewart of Van Wyck, Safrania Stewart of Rock Hill, Darlene Brown of Monroe, N.C., and Libby Vinson of Lancaster; brothers, Raeford Stewart, Mitchell Vinson, J.B. Brown and Bernard Stewart, all of Lancaster, Dennis Brown of Monroe, N.C., Timothy Stewart of Van Wyck and Robert E. Vinson of Augusta, Ga.; and four grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019