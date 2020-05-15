LANCASTER – Billy Ray Roberts, 87, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was a son of the late Timothy Frank Roberts and Willie Mungo Roberts. He was married to the late Sally McManus Roberts.
Survivors include children, Belinda Roberts Lloyd and Davy Ray Roberts, both of Lancaster, and Tammy Sullivan of Spartanburg; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Shawn Macy.
Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 16, 2020