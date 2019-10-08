Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ray Snipes. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Billy Ray Snipes, 71, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late D.B. Snipes and Euree Sistare Snipes, and was the husband of Patricia Knight Snipes.

Bill loved the Lord. He was a family man and he loved them with all his heart and enjoyed every single minute he could spend with them.

Bill loved his country and served in the U.S. Army. He also had a big heart for animals. Bill enjoyed restoring and driving old cars. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Snipes; son, Billy Ray Snipes Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Casey Snipes Burgess (Michael); grandchildren, Taylor Snipes (boyfriend, Justin Robinson) and Bryson Snipes; sister, Fredial Susie Snipes; sister-in-law, Gail Adams; very special niece, Crystal Vincent, who was one of his special angel nurses; other special nieces and nephews; and a very special family friend, Barbara McGee.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Wayne Snipes and Ronnie Milburn Snipes; mother-in-law, Bernice Knight, who he lovingly called granny; and his very best friend, Kenneth McGee.

The celebration of life funeral service for Bill was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Ricki Phipps and Glenn Ribelin. Burial followed at High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends following the committal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.

