Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy "Clyde" Steele. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Billy "Clyde" Steele, 85, died Feb. 20, 2020, at McCleod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Jefferson to the late Martin Steele and Geneva Snipes Steele. He was the husband of Grace McManus Steele.

Mr. Steele loved his wife, Grace, and his family. He retired as supply maintenance supervisor from Comporium. Mr. Steele enjoyed talking and spending time with people. He was a jokester and always had some funny stories to tell. Mr. Steele was a member at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.

Mr. Steele is survived by his wife of 47 years, Grace McManus Steele; a son, Marvin Steele of Salisbury, N.C.; three daughters, Karen Burbach of Rock Hill, Cyndi McDonald (Jimmy) of Myrtle Beach and Ginger Meeks (Ron) of Myrtle Beach; 10 grandchildren, Wesley Barrett, Tyler Steele, Jennifer Bodge, Jessica Delco, Jamie McDonald, William Meeks, Anna Lauren Meeks, Kevin Meeks, Catherine Paske and Chris Robinson; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Judy Humphries of Lancaster; and a daughter-in-law, Rita Steele.

Mr. Steele was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Steele; his parents; 11 brothers, Frank Steele, Marty Steele, Joe Steele, Jim Steele, Chalmers Steele, Roy Steele, Jeffy Steele, Dudley Steele, Reece Steele, Sykes Steele and Herman Steele; and five sisters, June Hair, Sara Knight, Mary Carnes, Viola Hallman and Retta Mae Hardis.

The celebration of life service was 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1116, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Clyde Steele. LANCASTER – Billy "Clyde" Steele, 85, died Feb. 20, 2020, at McCleod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Jefferson to the late Martin Steele and Geneva Snipes Steele. He was the husband of Grace McManus Steele.Mr. Steele loved his wife, Grace, and his family. He retired as supply maintenance supervisor from Comporium. Mr. Steele enjoyed talking and spending time with people. He was a jokester and always had some funny stories to tell. Mr. Steele was a member at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.Mr. Steele is survived by his wife of 47 years, Grace McManus Steele; a son, Marvin Steele of Salisbury, N.C.; three daughters, Karen Burbach of Rock Hill, Cyndi McDonald (Jimmy) of Myrtle Beach and Ginger Meeks (Ron) of Myrtle Beach; 10 grandchildren, Wesley Barrett, Tyler Steele, Jennifer Bodge, Jessica Delco, Jamie McDonald, William Meeks, Anna Lauren Meeks, Kevin Meeks, Catherine Paske and Chris Robinson; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Judy Humphries of Lancaster; and a daughter-in-law, Rita Steele.Mr. Steele was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Steele; his parents; 11 brothers, Frank Steele, Marty Steele, Joe Steele, Jim Steele, Chalmers Steele, Roy Steele, Jeffy Steele, Dudley Steele, Reece Steele, Sykes Steele and Herman Steele; and five sisters, June Hair, Sara Knight, Mary Carnes, Viola Hallman and Retta Mae Hardis.The celebration of life service was 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1116, Lancaster, SC 29721.An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Clyde Steele. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close