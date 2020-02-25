LANCASTER – Billy "Clyde" Steele, 85, died Feb. 20, 2020, at McCleod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Jefferson to the late Martin Steele and Geneva Snipes Steele. He was the husband of Grace McManus Steele.
Mr. Steele loved his wife, Grace, and his family. He retired as supply maintenance supervisor from Comporium. Mr. Steele enjoyed talking and spending time with people. He was a jokester and always had some funny stories to tell. Mr. Steele was a member at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.
Mr. Steele is survived by his wife of 47 years, Grace McManus Steele; a son, Marvin Steele of Salisbury, N.C.; three daughters, Karen Burbach of Rock Hill, Cyndi McDonald (Jimmy) of Myrtle Beach and Ginger Meeks (Ron) of Myrtle Beach; 10 grandchildren, Wesley Barrett, Tyler Steele, Jennifer Bodge, Jessica Delco, Jamie McDonald, William Meeks, Anna Lauren Meeks, Kevin Meeks, Catherine Paske and Chris Robinson; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Judy Humphries of Lancaster; and a daughter-in-law, Rita Steele.
Mr. Steele was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Steele; his parents; 11 brothers, Frank Steele, Marty Steele, Joe Steele, Jim Steele, Chalmers Steele, Roy Steele, Jeffy Steele, Dudley Steele, Reece Steele, Sykes Steele and Herman Steele; and five sisters, June Hair, Sara Knight, Mary Carnes, Viola Hallman and Retta Mae Hardis.
The celebration of life service was 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1116, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Clyde Steele.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 26, 2020