KERSHAW – Billy Watson, 82, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Henry Graham Watson and Mary Olive W. Watson and was married to Nancy Scott Watson.
Survivors include daughter, Lynn W. Powers of Heath Springs; son, William E. "Bill" Watson II of Camden; sister, Myra W. West; brother, Doug Watson; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Dr. Jason Moss and Ronnie Hinson, with burial at the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Baker Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737, Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019