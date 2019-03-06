FORT LAWN – Blake D. Lynn, 69, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the King's Funeral Home chapel officiated by Brother Albert Crawford, with burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 5582 Hightower Road, Fort Lawn.
Viewing is from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday, March 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019