Blake D. Lynn

Obituary

FORT LAWN – Blake D. Lynn, 69, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the King's Funeral Home chapel officiated by Brother Albert Crawford, with burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 5582 Hightower Road, Fort Lawn.
Viewing is from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday, March 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester.
Funeral Home
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.