LANCASTER – Blonnie Lee Crook Watts, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late James Mark Crook and Roxie Melton Crook. She was the wife of the late Ray Von Watts for over 60 years. Mrs. Watts retired from Springs Industries. She loved serving the Lord, as well as spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Watts loved sewing, gardening, cooking and canning. She was a very active member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, where she taught children's church and was an AWANA leader.

Mrs. Watts is survived by two sons, Randy Von Watts (Mindy) and Charles Ray "Chuck" Watts (Tina), all of Lancaster; two daughters, Brenda Ledford (Rick) and Roxanne Fenchel, all of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Michele L. Rollings, Jonas Fenchel, Robert Von Watts, Amy Murphy, Shauna Gordon and Marlena Swilling; 11 great-grandchildren, Druw Rollings, Easton Rollings, Harper Fenchel, Piper Fenchel, Reagan Watts, Jack Watts, Ben Watts, Aiden Swilling, Dalton Swilling, Aubrey Murphy and Ansley Murphy; a brother, Van Crook (Shirley) of North Myrtle Beach; a sister, Frances Crook Robinson (Buddy) of Lugoff; two sisters-in-law, Betty Crook and Brenda Crook; a brother-in-law, Shannon Trull; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Bill Crook and Buddy Crook; four sisters, Verla Mae Stevens, Dorothy "Dot" Crook Cook, Loma Crook Trull and Bessie "Jack" Haire.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Watts was 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jessie Adams and Donald Tillman. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Freedom Fund, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Agape Hospice of Rock Hill.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Blonnie Watts.

