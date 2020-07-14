1/1
Blonnie Lee (Crook) Watts
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Blonnie Lee Crook Watts, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late James Mark Crook and Roxie Melton Crook. She was the wife of the late Ray Von Watts for over 60 years. Mrs. Watts retired from Springs Industries. She loved serving the Lord, as well as spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Watts loved sewing, gardening, cooking and canning. She was a very active member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, where she taught children's church and was an AWANA leader.
Mrs. Watts is survived by two sons, Randy Von Watts (Mindy) and Charles Ray "Chuck" Watts (Tina), all of Lancaster; two daughters, Brenda Ledford (Rick) and Roxanne Fenchel, all of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Michele L. Rollings, Jonas Fenchel, Robert Von Watts, Amy Murphy, Shauna Gordon and Marlena Swilling; 11 great-grandchildren, Druw Rollings, Easton Rollings, Harper Fenchel, Piper Fenchel, Reagan Watts, Jack Watts, Ben Watts, Aiden Swilling, Dalton Swilling, Aubrey Murphy and Ansley Murphy; a brother, Van Crook (Shirley) of North Myrtle Beach; a sister, Frances Crook Robinson (Buddy) of Lugoff; two sisters-in-law, Betty Crook and Brenda Crook; a brother-in-law, Shannon Trull; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Bill Crook and Buddy Crook; four sisters, Verla Mae Stevens, Dorothy "Dot" Crook Cook, Loma Crook Trull and Bessie "Jack" Haire.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Watts was 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jessie Adams and Donald Tillman. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Freedom Fund, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Agape Hospice of Rock Hill.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Blonnie Watts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved