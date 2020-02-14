Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Boardman Homer Caraway Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Dr. Boardman Homer "B.H." Caraway Jr., 78, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

He was born June 6, 1941, in Miami, Fla., a son of the late Boardman Homer Caraway Sr. and Mabel Daniel Caraway. B.H. earned his bachelor's and master's degree in biology at Appalachian State University. He taught for one year at Lenoir High School in North Carolina. He then taught for three years at Danville Community College in Virginia. B.H. decided to further his education and earned a doctorate in microbiology from Virginia Tech. Upon completing his doctorate, he became a professor of microbiology at USC Lancaster, where he taught for 34 years.

At USCL, he purchased, through the aid of grants, many advanced instruments, which allowed students to perform lab research every year. He was most proud of his Karl-Zeiss immunofluorescence microscope. B.H. kept the library stocked with the current scientific literature including the Annual Reviews of Genetics, Biochemistry and Microbiology. As advances were made in science, he worked diligently to bring the latest research to the classroom.

Some students may remember the Great Wine and Cheese Festival, the Christmas Tree Affair, the Binky Bash, the Poker Parlor in the Sky, Fishing with Tires, the Acorn Hunter and the Thursday Night Club.

Outside of teaching, his interests included foreign sports cars, vegetable gardens, a weed-free lawn of centipede grass and the Glass Garden Greenhouse Corporation. The Green House specialized in exotic plants such as berylliums, orchids, Christmas cacti and azaleas.

Dr. Caraway is survived by a daughter, Dr. Kimberly C. DuBose and her husband, Trey, of Greenville; a sister, Carol Greenwood of Tallahassee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ellie, Cara, Jack and Ben; numerous nephews; and a special friend, Billie Jo Crawford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Boardman Homer "Bo" Caraway III; and a sister, Ann Johnston.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date on Sanibel Island, Fla.

In lieu of memorials, please consider donating to South Carolina Chapter,

Notes to the family may be made at

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Dr. Caraway. LANCASTER – Dr. Boardman Homer "B.H." Caraway Jr., 78, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at White Oak Manor.He was born June 6, 1941, in Miami, Fla., a son of the late Boardman Homer Caraway Sr. and Mabel Daniel Caraway. B.H. earned his bachelor's and master's degree in biology at Appalachian State University. He taught for one year at Lenoir High School in North Carolina. He then taught for three years at Danville Community College in Virginia. B.H. decided to further his education and earned a doctorate in microbiology from Virginia Tech. Upon completing his doctorate, he became a professor of microbiology at USC Lancaster, where he taught for 34 years.At USCL, he purchased, through the aid of grants, many advanced instruments, which allowed students to perform lab research every year. He was most proud of his Karl-Zeiss immunofluorescence microscope. B.H. kept the library stocked with the current scientific literature including the Annual Reviews of Genetics, Biochemistry and Microbiology. As advances were made in science, he worked diligently to bring the latest research to the classroom.Some students may remember the Great Wine and Cheese Festival, the Christmas Tree Affair, the Binky Bash, the Poker Parlor in the Sky, Fishing with Tires, the Acorn Hunter and the Thursday Night Club.Outside of teaching, his interests included foreign sports cars, vegetable gardens, a weed-free lawn of centipede grass and the Glass Garden Greenhouse Corporation. The Green House specialized in exotic plants such as berylliums, orchids, Christmas cacti and azaleas.Dr. Caraway is survived by a daughter, Dr. Kimberly C. DuBose and her husband, Trey, of Greenville; a sister, Carol Greenwood of Tallahassee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ellie, Cara, Jack and Ben; numerous nephews; and a special friend, Billie Jo Crawford.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Boardman Homer "Bo" Caraway III; and a sister, Ann Johnston.The family will host a memorial service at a later date on Sanibel Island, Fla.In lieu of memorials, please consider donating to South Carolina Chapter, www.donate3.cancer.org ; or to Midlands Chapter of the , www2.heart.org. Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Dr. Caraway. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.