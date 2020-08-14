1/
Bobbie Jean "Goodman" Meier
1960 - 2020
LANCASTER – Bobbie Jean Goodman Meier, 60, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Atrium Health in Pineville.
She was born May 24, 1960, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Robert L. Goodman and Wanda Jo Baxter Goodman. Bobbie was a member of First Pentecostal Church.
Bobbie is survived by her stepmother, Carolyn Goodman; her siblings, Linda Armstrong (Larry), Jerry Goodman (DD) and Greg Sears; and many nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life service for Bobbie will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at First Pentecostal Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Lambert.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210-1790.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Bobbie Meier.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
