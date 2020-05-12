LANCASTER – Bobbie Jo Burrell Barnes, 89, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Fred Burrell and Auggie Campbell Burrell. She was married to the late James Oneal Barnes.

Survivors include daughters, Cathy Barnes Lloyd and Jean Barnes Phillips; brothers, Gentry Burrell and Percy Burrell; sisters, Aileen Brown, Jannell Reiter and Sara Loving; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Marty Simmons.

Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.

Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.