After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Bobby Baker, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Dot Baker; his son, Tracy Baker; grandson, Christopher; great-grandsons, Jensen and Tillman; sister, Matrel Mackey; and brother, Glen Baker.

Bobby was the son of the late Clyde and Ara Baker. He was a Heath Springs High School graduate, where he excelled in football and basketball. He loved the Clemson Tigers and was an IPTAY member for many years. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of the Tri-County Cattleman's Association and the National Cattleman's Association.

Bobby took early retirement as an industrial mechanic from E I Dupont de Nemours so he could spend time at the farm doing what he loved best. Planting and harvesting, growing, cutting and baling hay and taking care of his animals were his main source of enjoyment. He also enjoyed a good bowl of ice cream. Bobby was a member of Second Baptist Church and the Caring Hearts class.

The memorial service for Bobby will be private.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or online at

Thank you to Hospice of South Carolina, Shannon Blanks, Christy Knight, Pat Helms and Hospice Chaplain, Jim McClure. The family also gives a special thank you to Lisa Murphy, Thelma Kennington and Sharon Caldwell. Their dedication to taking care of Bobby allowed him to be at home during this time. God bless all of our family and friends.

An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at

