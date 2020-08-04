1/1
Bobby Baxter Outen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Bobby Baxter Outen, 83, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
He was born July 23, 1937, in Kershaw, a son of the late Vernon Outen and Rosa Lee Taylor Outen. Mr. Outen lived a long and productive life. He was in the Army Reserves and he retired from the Grace Bleachery after many years of employment with Springs Industries. Mr. Outen enjoyed being outdoors and working in his shop during retirement. He also enjoyed gardening and helping out the crew at Jack's Convenience store in his spare time.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Outen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Elgin Baptist Church, with the Rev. Todd Rudisill and the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Outen is survived by his wife, Ola Mae Deason Outen of Lancaster; a son, Jerome Outen and his wife, Stella, of Lancaster; a daughter, Gail Outen Shrader and her husband, Clark, of Lancaster; a brother, Jimmy Outen of Lancaster; a sister, Ellen Melton and her husband, Jimmy, of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Tammy Hines and her husband, Jim, Mary Shrader, David Shrader and his wife, Crystal, Tim Shrader and his wife, Shannon, and Ashley Outen and Scott Catledge; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Steven Outen and Tony Lamar Outen; two brothers, Jerry Outen and Billy Outen; and a sister, Lucille Williams.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Outen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved