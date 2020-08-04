LANCASTER – Bobby Baxter Outen, 83, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
He was born July 23, 1937, in Kershaw, a son of the late Vernon Outen and Rosa Lee Taylor Outen. Mr. Outen lived a long and productive life. He was in the Army Reserves and he retired from the Grace Bleachery after many years of employment with Springs Industries. Mr. Outen enjoyed being outdoors and working in his shop during retirement. He also enjoyed gardening and helping out the crew at Jack's Convenience store in his spare time.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Outen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Elgin Baptist Church, with the Rev. Todd Rudisill and the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Outen is survived by his wife, Ola Mae Deason Outen of Lancaster; a son, Jerome Outen and his wife, Stella, of Lancaster; a daughter, Gail Outen Shrader and her husband, Clark, of Lancaster; a brother, Jimmy Outen of Lancaster; a sister, Ellen Melton and her husband, Jimmy, of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Tammy Hines and her husband, Jim, Mary Shrader, David Shrader and his wife, Crystal, Tim Shrader and his wife, Shannon, and Ashley Outen and Scott Catledge; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Steven Outen and Tony Lamar Outen; two brothers, Jerry Outen and Billy Outen; and a sister, Lucille Williams.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Outen.