LANCASTER – Bobby LaMarr McCarter, 28, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Born in Union County, N.C., he was a son of Mandale Huntley and Melissa Wright.
Survivors include daughters, Arionna McCarter and Aliyah McCarter, both of Lancaster, and Jaliegh McCarter of Monroe, N.C.; son, Isaiah McCarter of Lancaster; his parents of Lancaster; brothers, Quamane Walls and Mandale Huntley Jr., both of Charlotte, and Devonta Dunlap of Wadesboro, N.C.; sisters, Brittany McCarter of Charlotte, Ce'Andra Deese of Lancaster, Jasmine Melton of Pageland and Keonna Medley of Wadesboro; and grandparents, Doris and Ervin Robinson Jr. and Bobby McCarter.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in New Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
