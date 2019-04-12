LANCASTER – Mr. Bobby Ray Blackwell, 61, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He was a son of the late Johnny Lewis Blackwell Sr. and Mary Brown Threatt Blackwell.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn R. Blackwell of Lancaster; a son, Michael R. Blackwell of Lancaster; a daughter, Karen E. Blackwell of Lancaster; three brothers, Johnny L. Blackwell Jr., James E. Blackwell and Darrell W. Blackwell, all of Lancaster; four sisters, Wanda Mahaffey, Libby King, Dot Greene and Silva Greene, all of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 12, 2019