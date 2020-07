Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Bobby Ray Hinson, 61, died July 10, 2020.

He was the son of the late Bobby Joe and Peggy Ray Hinson.

Services are private.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is in charge.

