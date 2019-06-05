Bodean Katherine Eldridge Ford was born May 24, 1973 and lived until June 2, 2019.

Bodean is survived by her parents, Joyce Reavis and Raymond Reavis Sr. She also leaves behind her siblings, Cameron Ford and his wife, Melissa, Tony Ford and his wife, Christy, Raymond Reavis Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Johnny Reavis, William Reavis, Carolyn Reavis and Wendy Darnell; and nieces and nephews, Chase Ford and Rebecca, Wyatt, Ethan and Caleb Reavis.

Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Indian Land Baptist, 7583 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill, officiated by Pastor Benny Green.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Bodean was known for her contagious laugh and love of life. She never missed a chance to smile even when things were stacked against her. She will be loved and missed by everyone she touched.