LANCASTER – Bonnie Dunlap Funderburk, 73, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Leo Dunlap and Sadie Louise Whitaker Dunlap. She was married to Fletcher Ray "Bud" Funderburk Sr.
Survivors include husband; daughter, Tammy F. Kirk; sisters, Shirley Bryson and Sadie Bolick; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Ingram, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, 1697 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
