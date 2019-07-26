Bonnie Maxine Morris Hunter, 80
Mrs. Bonnie Maxine Morris Hunter, 80, of Liberty Hill, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kershaw Health-Camden.
She was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Joseph Luther Morris and Flossie Bell Baker.
Maxine retired from Springs Industries after 25 years. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Maxine loved singing, karaoke with friends, cooking and family gatherings. She will be forever missed and in the hearts of her family and friends.
A private service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hunter was held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating.
Mrs. Hunter leaves behind her husband of 65 years, William Earl "Laddie" Hunter of Liberty Hill; children, William Morris Hunter (Dee) of Owensboro, Ky., Clayton Earl Hunter (Kathy) of Elgin, Bonnie Hunter Bridgham (Henry) of Stafford, Va., Sara Lynn Culley of Greenville, and Cindy Hunter Richardson (Brian) of Heath Springs; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hunter.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 27, 2019