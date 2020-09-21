1/
Brandon Oran Baker
LEXINGTON – Brandon Oran Baker, 33, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Formerly of Heath Springs and born in Columbia, he was a son of Mark Oran Baker and Lisa Jenkins Ray.
Survivors include his son, Joel Oran Baker; his father and his wife, Amy; his mother; stepfather, Tony Ray; and sisters, Brooke Hoopaugh, Maygen Reese and Mallory Ray.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Stephen Williamson, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Heath Springs.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC 29073.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
