LEXINGTON – Brandon Oran Baker, 33, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Formerly of Heath Springs and born in Columbia, he was a son of Mark Oran Baker and Lisa Jenkins Ray.

Survivors include his son, Joel Oran Baker; his father and his wife, Amy; his mother; stepfather, Tony Ray; and sisters, Brooke Hoopaugh, Maygen Reese and Mallory Ray.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Stephen Williamson, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Heath Springs.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.

Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC 29073.

