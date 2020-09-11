1/
Brandy Valorie Champion
1984 - 2020
LANCASTER – Brandy Valorie Champion, 36, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She was a daughter of James Waldo Champion II, Cindy Sudduth and Jerry Sudduth.
Survivors include her parents; a son, Tanner Rollings; sister, Sophia Champion, and three stepsisters, Sabrina Gardner, Brittany Cahill and Alisha Faile.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Doug Page, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
