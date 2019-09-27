HEATH SPRINGS – Mrs. Brenda Carol Waits Morgan, 66, of Heath Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
She was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Richard L. Waits and Evelyn Ghent Waits.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband, Dwayne L. Morgan of Heath Springs; sons, Byron Morgan and his wife, Linda, and Mitchell Ellis, all of Lancaster; daughter, Denise "Nisey" Humble and her husband, Steven, of Great Falls; brother, Ricky "Richard" Waits and his wife, Dianne, of Fort Lawn; sisters, Wanda Waits of Lancaster and Charlie "Evelyn" Keener and her husband, Billy, of Great Falls; six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Julia Waits of Lancaster; and brother-in-law, Pat Smith.
She was preceded in death by brother, Kim Waits; and sister, Linda Smith.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Morgan will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 3, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles McAteer officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of Dwayne and Brenda.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Morgan.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 28, 2019