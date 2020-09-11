FLORENCE – Brenda Casey Watts, 76, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Hazel Casey and Minnie Belle Robinson Casey. She was married to the late Bernard Watts.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam Dauksch; brother, Mike Casey; sisters, Sharon Horne and Martha Weaver; and two grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Burgess Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store