Brenda Elaine (Cauthen) Burns
CAMDEN – Brenda Elaine Cauthen Burns, 76, of Camden, passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Brenda was a loving and faithful wife to her husband Chris, and a loving mother and grandmother to her children. Brenda was a faithful Prayer Warrior with Columbia NE Presbyterian Church. Over her years, she wrote over 6,700 prayergrams and numerous calls, cards and letters to people in need of prayer and encouragement. She was a Sunday school teacher for 10 years. Her love for her family and children never wavered. Brenda was a talented and accomplished seamstress, carpenter, writer and loyal friend.
Brenda was a 1962 graduate of Heath Springs High School. She attended Columbia College and Columbia Business School. She served as a lay pastor for Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Columbia First Baptist Church. As the end of life neared, she continued to pray for her family, read her Bible and minister to other people.
A service to celebrate her life and worship the Lord will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw. The Rev. Keith Hinson will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the funeral home.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Chris Burns; her son, Ty Burns and his wife, Amy, of Liberty Hill; her goddaughter, Tina Catoe Ross and her husband, B.C., of Kershaw; grandchildren, Kirstin Burns and Victoria Burns, both of Irmo, Taylor Leaphart of Conway and Jessi and Willie Catoe of Camden; two sisters, Eleanor Evans of Lancaster and June Reeves of Kershaw; sister-in-law, Linda Cauthen of West Columbia; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, World War I veteran Clyburn L. Cauthen and Tcora McMurray Cauthen, she was preceded in death by her four brothers and special sister-in-laws, Edwin and Mae Cauthen, Ray "Buck" and Willie Cauthen, Olin and Marrie Cauthen and Jerry "Chicken" Cauthen.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Burns may be directed to Northeast Presbyterian Church Prayer Line, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223; or Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia SC 29201.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Burns family.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
