LANCASTER – Brenda Raye Robinson, 75, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Samuel Morgan Robinson and Annie Raye Robinson. She was married to the late Gerald Robinson.

Survivors include daughter, Tanya Robinson Dawson of Charlotte; brother, Wayne Robinson of Lancaster; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

