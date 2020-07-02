1/
Brenda Raye Robinson
1945 - 2020
LANCASTER – Brenda Raye Robinson, 75, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Samuel Morgan Robinson and Annie Raye Robinson. She was married to the late Gerald Robinson.
Survivors include daughter, Tanya Robinson Dawson of Charlotte; brother, Wayne Robinson of Lancaster; and two grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Michael Owens.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lancaster Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
