LANCASTER – Broadus Hazel "Tony" Robinson, 77, of Lancaster, widower of Sylvia Thompson Robinson, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 30, 1943, in Lancaster, a son of the late Broadus Hazel Robinson and Nettie Lee Sims Robinson.
At Mr. Robinson's request, there will be no service.
Mr. Robinson is survived by two sons, Lee Robinson and his wife, Cynthia, of Lancaster and the Rev. Scott Robinson and his wife, Angie, of Kershaw; a daughter, Felicia Collins and her husband, Robbie; a brother, Leon "Punk" Robinson of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby R. Robinson and Bennie F. Robinson; and a sister, Sybil Plyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette St., Suite 200; Eugene, Oregon 87401; or www.fanconi.org in honor of Hayes Robinson.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Robinson.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020