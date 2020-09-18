LANCASTER – Bruce Thomas Harrell, 81, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
He was born on May 10, 1939, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Jim Harrell and Louise Strawn Harrell. He was the husband of Joan Funderburk Harrell.
Mr. Harrell was employed by Springs Industries for 48 years. He was an avid race fan and enjoyed watching westerns on TV. Being a private man, he just enjoyed being at home with family, who he loved dearly. Mr. Harrell was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Harrell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan Harrell; two daughters, Janet Watson (Joe) and Leann Croxton (Tony); four grandchildren, Caroline Harrell, Cody Gordon, Kelsey Watson and Sam Watson; a brother Lane Harrell (Gail); and a sister, Carolyn Strawn.
Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Harrell; and two sisters, Margaret Smith and Nancy Bailey.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Harrell was 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Shawn Macy.
The family will receive friends at the home of Janet and Joe Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association
, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Harrell.