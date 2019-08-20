Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Bryce Franklin Whitley Jr., 80, of Lancaster passed away at home Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

He was born to parents, Bryce Franklin and Jeanette Mullis Whitley, on Feb. 15, 1939, at their home in Monroe, N.C.

Bryce graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1958 and began work at Bowater during the same year. He worked at Bowater his entire career, holding many positions until his retirement in 1998 as assistant superintendent of coated paper.

Bryce was known for his love of all sports, especially baseball and golf. He was a Babe Ruth League baseball coach for many years, coaching hundreds of young men and passing along his love of the game. Bryce looked forward to playing golf with his sons and close friends as often as possible. Over the course of his life, Bryce hit an impressive eight hole in ones.

Bryce is survived by wife, Freida Cauthen Whitley; children, Frank Whitley, Mark Whitley and Robin Whitley Cox (Phil); step-children, Billy Monteith, Ritchie Monteith (Joeli) and Gina Barton (Eddie); Freida's children, Donna Buchanan (John), Rick Cauthen (Madina), Janet Irvine (Richard) and Debbie Smith (Matt); 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Haney (Sherrill) of Marshville, N.C., and Joyce Downs (Terry) of Phoenix.

Bryce was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary Whitley; and sisters, Raymelle Threadgill McCormick and Betty Whitley.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Second Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Lancaster Memorial Park following the service.

