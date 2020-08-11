LANCASTER – Burnez Moses Brown, 100, died Aug. 6, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Willie Frank Moses and the late Annie Bell Graham Moses.

Survivors include daughters, Annie Belle Brown Mackey of Germantown, Md., and Ernestine Brown James of Lancaster; sons, Willie Edward Brown of Fort Mill, and Baxter Brown, Boyce Brown and Thomas Brown, all of Lancaster; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store