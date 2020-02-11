Caffey "Kitty" Mobley

King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
RICHBURG – The funeral for Mrs. Caffey "Kitty" Gladden Mobley of 251 S. Main St., Richburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. The Rev. Earl Stringfellow will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Mobley, 56, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020
