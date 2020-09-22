1/
Calvin Hancock
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Calvin Hancock was born on Aug. 5, 1970.
He passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Margaret Faulkneberry and Hazel Hancock; wife, Patsy Hancock; four stepchildren, Billy, Barbara, Molly and Lulu; six grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy and Ricky; one sister, Tammy (Jerry); three nieces; seven great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Hancock will be noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Eastside Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Memorial Cemetery.
McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCray Funeral Home
1312 Camp Drive
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-4100
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Calvin i have know you all your life but you left us to soon i will always miss you and love you R.I.P. see you again soon
Doris Smith
Friend
