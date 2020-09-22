Calvin Hancock was born on Aug. 5, 1970.

He passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Margaret Faulkneberry and Hazel Hancock; wife, Patsy Hancock; four stepchildren, Billy, Barbara, Molly and Lulu; six grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy and Ricky; one sister, Tammy (Jerry); three nieces; seven great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Hancock will be noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Eastside Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Memorial Cemetery.

McCray Funeral Home is in charge.

