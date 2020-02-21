Calvin Lee Thompson, 67, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

He was the son of the late Robert and Charlotte Moore Thompson. He was married to Julia Jones Thompson.

Survivors include his wife of Charlotte; daughters, Latonia Thompson of Great Falls, Michelle Sinclair of Atlanta and Crystal Sinclair of Charlotte; brothers, William T. Moore, Johnny Thompson and Larry Tolliver, all of Chester, and Robert Thompson of Catawba; sisters, Georgianna Gonzer of Stanhope, N.J., Virginia Emanuel of Plainfield, N.J., Shirley Nesbitt of Greenville, Pastor Teresa Jones, Minister Patricia McCleave and Jeanette Evans, all of Chester; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, officiated by the Rev. Darrell K. Ferguson, with burial in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.

Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.