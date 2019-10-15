Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camilla "Mickey" (Barrineau) Phillips. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born January 15, 1932, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Johnnie Hugh Barrineau and Louise Grier Barrineau.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church and a retiree from A.O.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, George W. Phillips; daughter, Sara Phillips Simpson (Richard); sons, Tim Phillips (Lynn), Kerry Phillips (Glenda) and Andy Phillips (Bridget), all of Lancaster, and Kevin Phillips (Pam) of Easley; grandchildren, Walt Simpson, Erin Simpson Lozier (Sam), Will Simpson (fiancé, Logan Moore), Lane Phillips (fiancé, Victoria Stephen), Meryl Phillips (fiancé, Josh Horne), Mark Phillips, Sara Phillips, Leah Phillips Dawson (Tyler), Connor Phillips, Noah Phillips, Anna Phillips, Logan Phillips and John Mark Phillips; great-grandchildren, Willa Claire Lozier, Graham Lozier, Lawson Phillips and Jaxon Phillips; and a brother, Clyburn Barrineau (Frances) of Indian Land.

Mrs. Phillips was predeceased by triplet children who died as newborns, Joan, Janice and Joel Phillips; her parents; a sister, Gladys Barrineau Humphries; and brother, Jack Barrineau.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home in Lancaster, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the Second Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC, 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Phillips. LANCASTER – Camilla "Mickey" Barrineau Phillips, 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, Oct.14, 2019.She was born January 15, 1932, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Johnnie Hugh Barrineau and Louise Grier Barrineau.She was a member of Second Baptist Church and a retiree from A.O. Smith Corp. Mickey was a beloved mother and grandmother who spent all of her time and energy taking care of those she loved. She was a fabulous cook who had no greater pleasure than having her children and their families around her dinner table enjoying her food and their time together. Her family will always treasure those times.Survivors include her husband of 71 years, George W. Phillips; daughter, Sara Phillips Simpson (Richard); sons, Tim Phillips (Lynn), Kerry Phillips (Glenda) and Andy Phillips (Bridget), all of Lancaster, and Kevin Phillips (Pam) of Easley; grandchildren, Walt Simpson, Erin Simpson Lozier (Sam), Will Simpson (fiancé, Logan Moore), Lane Phillips (fiancé, Victoria Stephen), Meryl Phillips (fiancé, Josh Horne), Mark Phillips, Sara Phillips, Leah Phillips Dawson (Tyler), Connor Phillips, Noah Phillips, Anna Phillips, Logan Phillips and John Mark Phillips; great-grandchildren, Willa Claire Lozier, Graham Lozier, Lawson Phillips and Jaxon Phillips; and a brother, Clyburn Barrineau (Frances) of Indian Land.Mrs. Phillips was predeceased by triplet children who died as newborns, Joan, Janice and Joel Phillips; her parents; a sister, Gladys Barrineau Humphries; and brother, Jack Barrineau.Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home in Lancaster, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.Memorials may be made to the Second Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC, 29720.Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Phillips. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close