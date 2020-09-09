KERSHAW – A funeral service for Carey Allen Napper Jr., 57, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Powers Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Mount Hebron Freewill Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Napper passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of Doris Jean McCoy Napper and the late Carey Allen Napper Sr. Allen enjoyed being a fireman and was the Flat Creek fire chief for many years. He was a good man and a loving husband, father and son. The family will miss Allen.
Surviving are his wife, Bivian Napper; son, Brant Boan (Kelly); grandchildren, Nathan Beckham, Kane Boan, Ally Beckham, Brantley Boan, Bently Beckham and Ma'Kyiah Clyburn; brother, Tony Napper (Jessica); sister-in-law, Debra Napper; special mother-in-law, Jeanette Banks; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Pam Peach (Byron); brother, Dean Napper; and father-in-law, James Banks.
