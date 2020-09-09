1/
Carey Allen Napper Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – A funeral service for Carey Allen Napper Jr., 57, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Powers Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Mount Hebron Freewill Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Napper passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of Doris Jean McCoy Napper and the late Carey Allen Napper Sr. Allen enjoyed being a fireman and was the Flat Creek fire chief for many years. He was a good man and a loving husband, father and son. The family will miss Allen.
Surviving are his wife, Bivian Napper; son, Brant Boan (Kelly); grandchildren, Nathan Beckham, Kane Boan, Ally Beckham, Brantley Boan, Bently Beckham and Ma'Kyiah Clyburn; brother, Tony Napper (Jessica); sister-in-law, Debra Napper; special mother-in-law, Jeanette Banks; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Pam Peach (Byron); brother, Dean Napper; and father-in-law, James Banks.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Burial
Mount Hebron Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved