He was preceded in death by parents, Louis J. and Katherine (Martsolf) Cicotello; brother, Louis M.; wife, Mary Leigh (Ussery) Cicotello; and daughters, Cynthia C. McFarland and Celeste C. Haskins.

Born in Windber, Pa., on April 27, 1942, Mr. Cicotello graduated from Windber Area High School. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and was honorably discharged.

During basic training at Fort Gordon, his unit conducted military exercises near Kershaw, where he met his bride, Mary Leigh Ussery. They later married in New York City. Mr. Cicotello received an associate degree from the Academy of Aeronautics in New York and in the late 1960s, the couple moved to Atlanta and raised their family there. He worked as a mechanical engineer for various companies until he retired to Kershaw with his wife.

Mr. Cicotello was an avid reader, especially of newspapers, including The New York Times. He and his wife enjoyed shape note singing. His pastimes included hunting, fishing, canoeing, hiking, target shooting, making wind chimes and building model boats and airplanes.

Mr. Cicotello was a collector of art prints and books related to the abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock. He served on the Watershed Commission of Lancaster County, and was a generous contributor to Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church in Kershaw.

Mr. Cicotello is survived by brothers, David M. of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Timothy J. of Johnstown, Pa.; son-in-law, Mark Micallef; granddaughter, Melyssa Micallef of Atlanta; son-in-law, Jim McFarland and granddaughter, Sofia Fe of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son-in-law, Paul Haskins and granddaughter, Madeline Haskins of Atlanta and grandson, Samuel Haskins; sister-in-law, Millie Yawn of Colorado Springs; sisters-in-law, Donna Sawyer, Martha Ussery and Barbara (Ussery) Ogburn and husband, Earl Ogburn, of Kershaw; Luanne Ussery of Florence; and Jennie Ussery of Richmond, Va.; brothers-in-law, Charles Ussery and wife, Pat; Patrick Ussery; and Rondall Ussery of Kershaw; brother-in-law, James Ussery and wife, Patricia, of Omaha, Neb.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw is assisting the family. A memory book for Mr. Cicotello is available online at bakerfunerals.com. Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019

