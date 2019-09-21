HEATH SPRINGS – The beloved daughter of Max and Mary Ellen Rutledge, Carla Ruth Rutledge, 57, born Nov. 26, 1961, quietly passed away at her home Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her deeply.
Carla is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Rutledge; two sisters, Beth Smith (Larry) and Ginger Rutledge Cragan (Mark); and three brothers, Mitchell Rutledge (Debbie), Maxie Rutledge and Lewis Rutledge. Her loving family also includes many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Maxwell Rutledge; and canine companion, Mollie.
Carla was best known for her kind heart, beautiful smile and bright eyes. She was determined and fearless. She competed in the 1981 International Winter Special Olympics in Stowe, Vt., where she won a gold medal for slalom and a silver medal in downhill even though she had only skied one other time. That's the kind of determination she had. Carla loved planting flowers, needlepoint, crocheting, coloring, eating out, going to the beach and spending time with her family. Carla was a member of Pleasant Hill and Oak Ridge ARP churches.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Oak Ridge ARP Church.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Lancaster, Home Care of Lancaster and ALS Clinic of Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720 or ALS Clinic of Charlotte, P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232-2861.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 21, 2019