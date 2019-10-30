LANCASTER – Mrs. Carol Denise Hall Wallace, 54, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 29, 1965, in Lancaster, a daughter of Bonnie Bailey Jones and the late Cleveland Lewis Hall and was the wife of Tony Wallace.
Carol enjoyed cooking out, fishing, skiing, coaching her children's baseball teams, golfing and playing piano. She loved horses and Gamecocks football.
Carol was a very loving and compassionate person and she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband of 24 years, Tony Wallace; son, Matt Sawyer and his wife, Megan; daughter, Felicia Sawyer; two grandchildren, Alex Sawyer and Aron Schaeffer, and one on the way; her mother, Bonnie Jones; brother, Clayton Lamar Hall; sisters, Cathy Brasington and Patty Blackmon and her husband, Dennis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland Hall; a brother, Danny Lewis Hall; and her stepfather, Claude F. "Butch" Jones.
The celebration of life memorial service for Carol is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, 18 Meeting Lane, Liberty Hill, SC 29074; or Hospice of SC, 311 B N. Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Hwy., Lancaster is caring for the Family of Carol Wallace.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 31, 2019