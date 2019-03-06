Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Garner Whitaker. View Sign



She was born July 25, 1940, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Fred C. Garner Sr. and Willie Blackmon Garner and was the wife of the late Curtis Randolph Whitaker.

Mrs. Whitaker served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. She served at Amarillo Air Force base in Texas, McCord Air Force base in Tacoma, Wash., and in Chateauroux, France for two years. Mrs. Whitaker enjoyed crafting, fishing, bowling, and watching NASCAR races with her husband. She and her husband loved to travel and have visited many countries. Mrs. Whitaker loved gospel music, playing the piano and singing at church. She never met a stranger and had friends all over the world.

Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her son, Fred Whitaker; two brothers, Fred C. Garner Jr. and his wife, Linda, and the Rev. James L. Garner and his wife, Sharon, all of Rock Hill; a brother-in-law, Donnie Whitaker and his wife, Joy; a sister-in-law, Brenda Whitaker; and special family friends, Susan and Bill Rentz and their children of Oklahoma.

Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Whitaker will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. James L. Garner and Jason Garner. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019

