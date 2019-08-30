Carol Jayne Johnson Reynolds, 71
LANCASTER - Carol Jayne Johnson Reynolds, 71, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Amarillo, Texas, a daughter of the late John Oscar Johnson and Feddie Lee Marble Johnson.
Ms. Reynolds graduated from Caprock High School in Amarillo. Following in her mother's footsteps, she earned a beautician's license and started her own business.
She moved to Lancaster more than 30 years ago. Throughout her life she had an eye for design, enjoying sewing and painting. She used her creativity to open and operate Consignments at Elginwood Farm in Lancaster. There were few things Ms. Reynolds loved more than a good deal, and she loved to find them for her customers.
But her passion was her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her sons and grandson. Whatever the sport, she was always cheering in the stands.
Ms. Reynolds is survived by sons, Sam Reynolds and his wife, Amy, of Blythewood and Mike Reynolds and his wife, Catherine, of Washington, D.C.; brother, Johnny Johnson of Amarillo, Texas; and a grandson, Cameron Reynolds.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 31, 2019