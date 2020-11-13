LANCASTER – Carol Louise Mackey Hinson, 66, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at White Oak Manor, where she was a resident for 29 years.
She was born Sept. 16, 1954, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Harold Benny Mackey Sr. and Loree Cole Mackey.
Ms. Hinson loved the Lord and had a strong faith. She enjoyed cross-stitching and playing bingo. Ms. Hinson loved her family, receiving visitors and socializing. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kershaw.
Ms. Hinson is survived by two sons, Benjamin David Hinson (Alicia) of Rock Hill and Malcolm "Cam" Richard Hinson (Veronica) of Heath Springs; two grandchildren, Delaney and Brody; a brother, Benny Mackey Jr. (Von) of Lancaster; a sister, Diane M. Vincent (Roger) of Lancaster; five nieces, Allison Outlaw, Christie Reeves, Leslie Phillips, Stephanie Blackmon and Lisa Mitchell; and two nephews, Ronnie Croxton and Don Baker.
Ms. Hinson is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ernestine M. Baker and Harriett M. Croxton; a brother-in-law, Donnie Baker; and a nephew, Bill Williams.
The celebration of life graveside service for Ms. Hinson will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Steve Anglin.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service; and suggest memorial contributions be made to White Oak Manor, Activities Fund, 253 Craig Manor Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at White Oak for their love and support over the past 29 years.
