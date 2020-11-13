1/
Carol Louise (Mackey) Hinson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Carol Louise Mackey Hinson, 66, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at White Oak Manor, where she was a resident for 29 years.
She was born Sept. 16, 1954, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Harold Benny Mackey Sr. and Loree Cole Mackey.
Ms. Hinson loved the Lord and had a strong faith. She enjoyed cross-stitching and playing bingo. Ms. Hinson loved her family, receiving visitors and socializing. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kershaw.
Ms. Hinson is survived by two sons, Benjamin David Hinson (Alicia) of Rock Hill and Malcolm "Cam" Richard Hinson (Veronica) of Heath Springs; two grandchildren, Delaney and Brody; a brother, Benny Mackey Jr. (Von) of Lancaster; a sister, Diane M. Vincent (Roger) of Lancaster; five nieces, Allison Outlaw, Christie Reeves, Leslie Phillips, Stephanie Blackmon and Lisa Mitchell; and two nephews, Ronnie Croxton and Don Baker.
Ms. Hinson is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ernestine M. Baker and Harriett M. Croxton; a brother-in-law, Donnie Baker; and a nephew, Bill Williams.
The celebration of life graveside service for Ms. Hinson will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Steve Anglin.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service; and suggest memorial contributions be made to White Oak Manor, Activities Fund, 253 Craig Manor Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at White Oak for their love and support over the past 29 years.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Ms. Hinson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved