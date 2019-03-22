Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LANCASTER – Mrs. Carol Mobley Nims, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 3, 1926, in Camden, a daughter of the late Samuel Curtis Mobley and Amanda Mackey Mobley, and was the wife of the late Bradford Walter Nims Sr.

Mrs. Nims was a Springs Memorial Hospital auxiliary aid and served as its president. She was president of the Lancaster chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Nims was the oldest and last original member of the bridge club that she joined while in her 20s. She was a very active member of her community and a loving caretaker to many others. Mrs. Nims was a member of First ARP Church in Lancaster, where she was chair of the women's circle group.

Mrs. Nims is survived by two sons, Bradford Walter Nims Jr. and his wife, Dr. Linda Park Nims of McLean, Va., and Joe Nims and his wife, Sherry of Lancaster; two daughters, Melinda Tindal and her husband, Will, of Lancaster and Denise Hegler and her husband, the Rev. Dr. Jesse Hegler of Kershaw; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Harbison (Rob), W. Conner Tindal (Erin), Tyler Nims (fiancée, Morgan Johnson), Andrew Nims (Abbigail), Matthew Nims (Julie), David Nims, Michael Nims (Rachel), Anna Blackmon (Justin), and Adam Hegler (Kaleigh); 10 great-grandchildren, Julia Harbison, Kate Harbison, Emily Tindal, Elise Tindal, Lauren Tindal, Megan Blackmon, Evelyn Blackmon, Grace Nims, Ella Nims and Payton Nims; and one brother, Edward Mobley of Rock Hill.

Mrs. Nims was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Bradford Walter Nims Sr.; and a sister, Grace M. Turbyfill.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Nims will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at First ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kyle Sims. Burial will follow at St. Luke Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall, and suggest memorial contributions be made to The , Lancaster County , 1901 Brunswick Ave No. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or JAARS, PO Box 248, Waxhaw, NC 28173.

