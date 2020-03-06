Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Turner) Parker. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Service 3:00 PM St. Luke United Methodist Church Inurnment Following Services St. Luke United Methodist Church Columbarium Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Carol Turner Parker, 74, of Lancaster, widow of Rance Ben "Randy" Parker Jr., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 10, 1945, in England, a daughter of the late Robert David Turner and Jean Underwood Turner.

Mrs. Parker was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved shopping at TJ Maxx and Ross, going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She loved her five cats and one dog, and was a lover of nature.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Parker will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Tammy S. Wheeler and Bill McCown officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Luke United Methodist Church Columbarium immediately following the service.

Mrs. Parker is survived by a son, Trent Parker and his wife, Amy, of Lancaster; a daughter, Sheri Gamble and her husband, James, of Lancaster; two brothers, Donnie Turner and his wife, Melanie, and Terry Turner and his wife, Robin, all of Lancaster; four sisters, Janie Turner Long and her husband, Bobby, of Columbia, Peggy Turner Little and her husband, Donnie, B.J. Turner Mishoe and Eleanor Mae Turner, all of Lancaster; six nieces; eight nephews; five great-nieces; and 11 great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church Bereavement Fund, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster; or to Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Tram Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

