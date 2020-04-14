LANCASTER – Caroll Nelson Bell, 62, of Lancaster died Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born Sept. 26, 1957, in Lancaster, a son of the late C. Boykin Bell and Carrie L. Bell.

He was a self-employed auto mechanic who could repair pretty much anything on wheels. He was an avid Clemson fan and loved muscle cars. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, Michael P. Bell and his wife, Jennifer Bell, of Lancaster; a sister, Karen Bell of Lancaster; and a brother, Ken Bell of Sumter; two nieces, Tricia Hatch and Crystal Strickland, both of Lancaster; and nephews Chuck Bell of Kershaw and Chad Bell of Lancaster; and three grandchildren, Nick McLaughlin, Destiny Bell and Madelyn Bell, all of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C Boykin Bell and Carrie L. Bell; a granddaughter, Summer Rain Bel; and a nephew Jason Flynn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Parker's Funeral Home of Rock Hill is in charge.