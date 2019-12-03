LANCASTER – Carolyn Ann Harper Faile, 79, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
She was born July 19, 1940, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Ellis Harper and Helen Morton Harper and was the wife of Thomas Allen Faile.
Mrs. Faile loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She was an avid Gamecocks fan, enjoyed watching the games and tailgating at the Farmers Market.
Mrs. Faile loved her dogs. She loved her family more than anything.
Mrs. Faile is survived by her husband of 63 years and love of her life, Tommy Faile; son, Gregory Allen Faile (Rhonda); daughter, Michele Gardner (Rick); grandchildren, Taylor McWilliams, Colton Crenshaw, Gabby Waldrop, Lauren Nicole Karnes (Thomas) and Michael Allen Davis; niece, Angie K. Baker (Tim); and nephew, Charles G. Eskildsen.
Mrs. Faile was preceded in death by a son, Michael Thomas Faile; brother, Ralph Lex Harper; and sister, Kathryn Mae Harper.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Faile will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to , Attn: Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Carolyn Faile.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019