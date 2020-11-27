LANCASTER – Carolyn English Brazzell, 80, of Lancaster passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Brazzell was born on June 25, 1940, in Kershaw County, a daughter of the late Joseph Paul English and Almetta Childers English.
She loved the Lord, and her strong faith was a witness to many others. Mrs. Brazzell also loved her family, taking care of her home and yard. She enjoyed decorating, flower gardening and cooking. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Brazzell was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brazzell is survived by her husband of 38 years, Donald R. Brazzell Sr.; a son, Mike Brazzell (Jeannie); two daughters, Donna Penegar (Bobby) and Crystal Brazzell; a brother, Jimmy English; a sister, Betty McCorkle; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brazzell was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Timmy Carnes and Donald Ray Brazzell Jr.; a daughter, Kathy Adams; and a brother, Bobby English.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Brazzell will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Tim Larrimore and Mitch Ingram.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3026 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29721.
