Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Hart Breland. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Funeral service 3:00 PM Covenant Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Carolyn Hart Breland, 84, of Lancaster passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Morningside of Lancaster.

Mrs. Breland was born in Graniteville and raised in Holly Hill, a daughter of the late Thomas Jehu Hart and Marjorie West Hart, who provided a loving, Christian home.

Mrs. Breland earned an associate's degree from Mars Hill College and a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in music from Winthrop College.

She completed a master's degree in early childhood education at the University of South Carolina.

After initially teaching in Rock Hill, she moved to Lancaster and taught at Rice Elementary School under Ms. Nancy Crockett, and then at First Baptist Church where she taught 4-year-old kindergarten.

In 1969, she opened Happy House Kindergarten, where some of her innovative teaching tools included the use of learning centers, traditional holiday meal preparations and a daily Bible verse. Numerous articles featured in The Lancaster News at that time reported Happy House activities including incubating baby chicks, raising a classroom pet rabbit named B.R. and taking the children on field trips.

Mrs. Breland retired from the Lancaster County School District in 1996 as a kindergarten teacher at Erwin Elementary School. She also taught many children in Sunday school and church choir. Her love for children was boundless.

Mrs. Breland was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her strong faith was a witness to many others. She loved her family, friends, and life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Breland is survived by her husband of 62 years, the love of her life, Glenn Breland; son, David Breland; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Al McIntosh; daughter, Julie Breland; grandchildren, Jake and Faye McIntosh; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Burris Floyd.

The funeral service for Mrs. Breland will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Covenant Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jim Osteen.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, and at other times at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Al McIntosh.

Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Holly Hill Cemetery in Holly Hill, officiated by Mr. Neil Breland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the South Carolina Chapter of the , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621; or Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29721.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Lancaster and the team at Morningside of Lancaster for their wonderful care and compassion.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Carolyn Breland. LANCASTER – Carolyn Hart Breland, 84, of Lancaster passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Morningside of Lancaster.Mrs. Breland was born in Graniteville and raised in Holly Hill, a daughter of the late Thomas Jehu Hart and Marjorie West Hart, who provided a loving, Christian home.Mrs. Breland earned an associate's degree from Mars Hill College and a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in music from Winthrop College.She completed a master's degree in early childhood education at the University of South Carolina.After initially teaching in Rock Hill, she moved to Lancaster and taught at Rice Elementary School under Ms. Nancy Crockett, and then at First Baptist Church where she taught 4-year-old kindergarten.In 1969, she opened Happy House Kindergarten, where some of her innovative teaching tools included the use of learning centers, traditional holiday meal preparations and a daily Bible verse. Numerous articles featured in The Lancaster News at that time reported Happy House activities including incubating baby chicks, raising a classroom pet rabbit named B.R. and taking the children on field trips.Mrs. Breland retired from the Lancaster County School District in 1996 as a kindergarten teacher at Erwin Elementary School. She also taught many children in Sunday school and church choir. Her love for children was boundless.Mrs. Breland was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her strong faith was a witness to many others. She loved her family, friends, and life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Mrs. Breland is survived by her husband of 62 years, the love of her life, Glenn Breland; son, David Breland; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Al McIntosh; daughter, Julie Breland; grandchildren, Jake and Faye McIntosh; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Burris Floyd.The funeral service for Mrs. Breland will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Covenant Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jim Osteen.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, and at other times at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Al McIntosh.Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Holly Hill Cemetery in Holly Hill, officiated by Mr. Neil Breland.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the South Carolina Chapter of the , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621; or Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29721.The family would like to thank Hospice of Lancaster and the team at Morningside of Lancaster for their wonderful care and compassion.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Carolyn Breland. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.