KERSHAW – Carolyn Hinson Phillips, 86, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John Jack Hinson and Ruby Horton Hinson. She was married to the late Franklin Phillips.
Suvivors include sons, John F. Phillips and Scott L. Phillips, both of Kershaw; sister, Betty H. Payne of Kershaw; four grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Graveside services were noon Tuesday, March 24, at Kershaw City Cemetery. The family greeted friends following the service at the cemetery.
Viewing was 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Baker Funeral Home.
The family is at the home of John and Karen Phillips.
Memorials may be made to Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020