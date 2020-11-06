LANCASTER – Carolyn Stogner Knight, 84, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at White Oak Manor.
She was born July 24, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Roddey Stogner and Estelle Neal Stogner. She was the wife of the late Gary Lathan Knight.
Mrs. Knight retired from Springs Industries. She never met a stranger. Most everyone knew her as Nana. She loved people, especially babies. She was a wonderful and loving Christian wife, mother, sister, grandmother, Nana and great-grandmother. She also loved animals. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, a devoted choir member and took care of the babies in the nursery for many, many years.
Mrs. Knight is survived by a son, Charles Gary "Chuck" Knight (Teresa) of Athens, Ga., and a daughter, Pam McManus (Charlie) of Walhalla; three grandchildren, Chase Knight, Meredith Simpson and Justin Knight; and five great-grandchildren, Nathan and Macie Knight, and Garrett, Ava Grace and Sawyer Simpson.
Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Brian Scott Knight; four brothers, Chad Stogner, Melvin Stogner, Willie Stogner and John Stogner; and four sisters, Louise Stogner, Betty Blakley, Emma Ann Beaver and Eva Alexander.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Knight will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Union Baptist Church by the Revs. Catlin Rollings, J.D. Wilson and Jackie Jenkins. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asked that those who consider attending to please use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor. Masks are required.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Carolyn Knight.