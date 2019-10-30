Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Taylor Starnes. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Baptist Church of Lancaster Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Ms. Carolyn Taylor Starnes, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

She was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Kershaw, daughter of the late Richard Coleman "Jake" Taylor and Ellen Hunter Taylor.

Ms. Taylor earned two master's degrees, with her final one being in theater. She was a magnificent actress and taught nine years at Buford High School and 25 years at USC Lancaster.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her close friends, the "Lunch Bunch" aka the "Apple Dumpling Gang." She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster, where she taught the "New Beginnings" Sunday school class for years.

Carolyn loved theater and performing. She actively supported the arts and was a member of the South Carolina Arts Council. Many enjoyed her "One Woman Show" where she took on the roles of famous historical personalities. Her starring performance of Rebecca Jackson in the "Waxhaws" was a local favorite. While spending summers in Boone, N.C., she portrayed the Widow Howard in the outdoor production of "Horn in the West." This was one of her favorites, since she was able to perform alongside her children, Jane and Ken.

Carolyn was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed all sports. She particularly enjoyed Clemson Tiger Football. She developed a special relationship with Coach Dabo Swinney and they became pen pals over the last few years, exchanging supportive messages with each other.

Above all, her most important accomplishment was that of a loving, kind mother.

Carolyn is survived by sons, Ken Starnes (Geri Rucker) and Brandon Starnes (Charlene); daughter, Jane Napier (Ron); husband of over 40 years, father of her children and loving caretaker, Gene Starnes; grandchildren, Christian Starnes (Christen), Mitchell Starnes, Peyton Visbeck (Will), Haleigh Rowell (Blatan McMurray), Cory Rowell, Brandon Napier (Josie), Brian Napier, Journey Rucker and Lake Rucker; great-grandchildren, Owen Napier, Evan Napier, Kate Napier and Briar Chapman; brother-in-law, Larry Boltz; and sister-in-law, Beth Taylor.

Ms. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Taylor and Joe Taylor; and sisters, Janice Boltz, Eleanor Threatt and Sheila Roberts.

A celebration of life memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church of Lancaster.

The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster, Carolyn Starnes Taylor Scholarship Fund.

