KERSHAW – Carrie B. Hinson, 93, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Pete Baker and Henrietta Farmer Baker and was the wife of John Stanley Hinson.
Survivors include niece, Ann Baston; nephews, Buddy Catoe, Tim Catoe and Joel Catoe.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Richard Anthony and Ronnie Hinson.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019