LANCASTER – Carrie Rose Ealey Johnson, 70, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John and Martha McIlwain Ealey and was the wife of Leroy Johnson.
Survivors include sons, Keiven Ealey of Lancaster, Timothy Q. Ealey and Antiona Ealey Leroy Johnson Jr., all of Baltimore, Md., and Furman Elder III of Clearfield, Utah; daughter, Beverly McLaughin of Baltimore; sisters, Martha J. Ealey and Mary Curry, both of Lancaster; and brothers, John L. Ealey Jr., Melvin Ealey, James L. Ealey, George Ealey and Bobby J. Ealey, all of Lancaster; and 11 grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home.
